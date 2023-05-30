Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.73-3.83 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day moving average of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $80.89.

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 109.05%.

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,839,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after purchasing an additional 176,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,551,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,545,000 after purchasing an additional 891,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after purchasing an additional 327,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.