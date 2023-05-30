Estabrook Capital Management Buys 735 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Estabrook Capital Management increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 319.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.55.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.