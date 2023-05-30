Estabrook Capital Management Trims Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Estabrook Capital Management reduced its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 33.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ChampionX by 43.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on ChampionX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of CHX opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $33.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.75.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $948.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.93 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

