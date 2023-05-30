Ethereum (ETH) Trading 2.5% Higher This Week

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Ethereum has a total market cap of $228.60 billion and approximately $5.36 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ethereum has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for about $1,901.04 or 0.06858920 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00018532 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00017464 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,251,526 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

