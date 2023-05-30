Evercore ISI Boosts PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $12.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $10.44 on Friday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.61.

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $752.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is engaged in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, small companies and medium-sized companies in Brazil. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

