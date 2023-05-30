Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 397,300 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the April 30th total of 471,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RE traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.48. 25,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,876. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $244.57 and a fifty-two week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.65.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group will post 43.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RE. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Everest Re Group by 1,171.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Further Reading

