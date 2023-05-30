Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP

Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP boosted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,620 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises about 0.7% of Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,910 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $31,565,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,528 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $871,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.39 and a twelve month high of $135.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.82.

EXPE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,328.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

