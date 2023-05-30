Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,024 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.8% of Barings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $103.51. 5,123,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,149,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.69 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $418.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

