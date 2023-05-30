Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Trading 4.2% Higher

Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.07 and last traded at $4.91. 2,123,549 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 13,581,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Farfetch in a research note on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Farfetch from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Farfetch from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Farfetch from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Farfetch from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.49.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Farfetch by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 179,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Farfetch by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 823,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 455,119 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,874,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 16.0% during the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,416,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,551,000 after buying an additional 195,490 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

