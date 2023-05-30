Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 875 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

Insider Activity

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF opened at $78.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.84. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $135.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

