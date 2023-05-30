Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires New Shares in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,895,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,214,706,000 after buying an additional 2,274,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after buying an additional 11,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,814,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,659,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Howard Hughes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,937,000 after buying an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Howard Hughes by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 513,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,255,000 after buying an additional 48,334 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howard Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

HHC opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.87. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 12,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.88 per share, for a total transaction of $930,908.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,065,128.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howard Hughes news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total transaction of $142,326.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 12,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.88 per share, with a total value of $930,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,973,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,196,065,128.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 233,513 shares of company stock worth $17,383,916 in the last ninety days. 33.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

