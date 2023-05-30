Fayez Sarofim & Co Invests $1.67 Million in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 24,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.06.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

