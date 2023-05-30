Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 156 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in AON were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 34.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AON by 134.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AON by 16.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in AON by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $310.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.12 and a 200 day moving average of $312.14. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $338.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 4,553.36% and a net margin of 20.63%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.00.

About AON

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

