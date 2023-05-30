Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 104,618 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 86.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,618 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,923,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,991,000 after buying an additional 728,477 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 151,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. ING Groep NV increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,210,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000,000 after purchasing an additional 615,890 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.8 %

WFC stock opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.45.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

