Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 10,643 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in News were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of News by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 65,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,907,000 after acquiring an additional 810,205 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of News by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of News by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 171,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 40,894 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of News in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

News stock opened at $18.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $21.69.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. News had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that News Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

