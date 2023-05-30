Fayez Sarofim & Co Trims Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,195 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Kirby by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Kirby by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Kirby during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Kirby from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $76.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $750.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.67 million. Kirby had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Kirby news, VP Kurt A. Niemietz sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.23, for a total value of $55,672.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,105.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $217,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,087,914.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $412,383. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corp. is a tank barge operator, which engages in transporting bulk liquid products. It transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals. It operates through Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services segments. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation by United States flagged vessels principally of liquid cargoes throughout the United States inland waterway system.

