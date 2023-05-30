Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.
Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 446,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,361. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust
About Federal Realty Investment Trust
Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
- Palantir: The “Sleeper” Play on the AI Revolution
- Can Tesla’s Supercharger Become the Industry Norm? Ford Says Yes
- AI Chip Stock Showdown: The Biggest Winners and Losers
- Can PDD Holdings’ Temu Rival Shein? A $22 Billion Opportunity
- Iovance Biotherapeutics Spikes on Melanoma BLA FDA Application
Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.