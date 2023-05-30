Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Receives Maintains Rating from 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by equities researchers at 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $87.29. The company had a trading volume of 446,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,361. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,604,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,908,000 after purchasing an additional 368,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $875,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,817,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,585,000 after buying an additional 210,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,514,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,107,000 after buying an additional 1,167,535 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

