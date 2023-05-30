Fetch.ai (FET) Market Capitalization Achieves $224.48 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 30th. In the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000990 BTC on popular exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $224.48 million and approximately $63.91 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00052186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00038984 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00017421 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Fetch.ai Coin Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,740,811 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

