FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) Short Interest Down 9.1% in May

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FG Financial Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FGF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.28. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344. FG Financial Group has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.70.

FG Financial Group (NASDAQ:FGF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.91 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Financial Group

About FG Financial Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG Financial Group stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FG Financial Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FGF Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Epacria Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FG Financial Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

FG Financial Group, Inc operates as a reinsurance and investment management holding company. The firm focuses on collateralized and loss-capped reinsurance. The company was founded on October 2, 2012 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

