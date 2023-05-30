Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.67

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.67 and last traded at $51.16, with a volume of 119387 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 22,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 75.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 52,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.