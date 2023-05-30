Financial Analysis: OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) and Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OriginClear and Primoris Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get OriginClear alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OriginClear $10.38 million 1.41 -$10.79 million N/A N/A Primoris Services $4.42 billion 0.33 $133.02 million $2.52 10.82

Primoris Services has higher revenue and earnings than OriginClear.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OriginClear 0 0 0 0 N/A Primoris Services 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for OriginClear and Primoris Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Primoris Services has a consensus price target of $30.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.80%. Given Primoris Services’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Primoris Services is more favorable than OriginClear.

Risk and Volatility

OriginClear has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primoris Services has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OriginClear and Primoris Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OriginClear -84.46% N/A -165.41% Primoris Services 2.78% 13.57% 4.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Primoris Services shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OriginClear shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Primoris Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primoris Services beats OriginClear on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OriginClear

(Get Rating)

OriginClear, Inc. engages in the provision and development of water cleanup technology. The company was founded by T. Riggs Eckelberry and Nicholas Eckelberry on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

About Primoris Services

(Get Rating)

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems. The Energy and Renewables segment is involved in engineering, procurement, and construction, retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services for entities in the renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, and petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation. The Pipeline segment offers pipeline construction and maintenance, pipeline facility and integrity services, installation of compressor and pump stations, and metering facilities for entities in the petroleum and petrochemical industries, as well as gas, water, and sewer utilities. The company wa

Receive News & Ratings for OriginClear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OriginClear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.