Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE BTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.44. 1,428,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,171,799. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $45.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

