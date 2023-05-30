Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $618,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.60.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.