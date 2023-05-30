Financial Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $618,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,233,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,292,252. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $201.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.60.
About iShares Russell 2000 ETF
iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.
