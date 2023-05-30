First National Bank Alaska Announces Dividend of $3.20 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 3.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st.

First National Bank Alaska Stock Performance

Shares of FBAK stock opened at $201.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.31. First National Bank Alaska has a one year low of $179.75 and a one year high of $260.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.22.

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.26 million during the quarter.

First National Bank Alaska Company Profile

First National Bank Alaska is a full-service commercial bank, which engages in the business of receiving and lending money. It is also involved in providing trust banking, escrow and contract collection, and bankcard services, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Ervin Winfield in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

