First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Up 21.6% in May

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,100 shares, an increase of 21.6% from the April 30th total of 463,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CIBR stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,637. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.24.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

