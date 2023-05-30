Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Trimmed by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,435 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 96.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FISV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.08. 569,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,282,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

