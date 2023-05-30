Flare Price Hits $0.0244 on Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Flare has a total market capitalization of $403.66 million and $8.24 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for $0.0244 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Flare has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Flare

Flare was first traded on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 16,530,567,718 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Buying and Selling Flare

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 16,520,791,989.401955 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.02579445 USD and is up 0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 48 active market(s) with $7,671,809.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

