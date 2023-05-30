Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.38

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 105204 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Forsys Metals Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.47. The stock has a market cap of C$75.14 million, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. The company explores for uranium and gold mineral properties. Its flagship project is Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the south-west of the town of Usakos in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the northeast of Valencia.

