Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Director Acquires $73,500.00 in Stock

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 968,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,057.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,870. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a P/E ratio of 143.14 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Franklin Street Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FSP has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 197,433 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 19.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 284.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 83,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

