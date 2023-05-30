Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 124,314 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,314 shares during the period. Medpace accounts for 1.3% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.02% of Medpace worth $199,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 27.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

Medpace Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP traded up $3.32 on Tuesday, reaching $206.87. 62,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,477. The company has a fifty day moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day moving average of $206.61. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 75.20%. The business had revenue of $434.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total transaction of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,451,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Featured Articles

