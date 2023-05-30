Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,357,430 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,119,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,357,430 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $78,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Radian Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 769,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after buying an additional 206,231 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 432,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 84,400 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 500,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after buying an additional 78,593 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.93. The company had a trading volume of 196,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,927. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $26.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.48.

Radian Group Dividend Announcement

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.23. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $310.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Radian Group

In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $337,350.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,050 shares in the company, valued at $209,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Howard Bernard Culang sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $337,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,062 shares of company stock worth $3,211,649. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

(Get Rating)

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Articles

