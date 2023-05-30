Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 215,807 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,807 shares during the quarter. Southwest Gas makes up approximately 0.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $146,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Southwest Gas by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Trading Up 0.3 %

SWX traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.39, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.27. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $94.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.89 per share, for a total transaction of $14,300,833.65. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 238,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.89 per share, with a total value of $14,300,833.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,483,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,951,842.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 26,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.09 per share, with a total value of $1,580,967.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,509,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,443,701.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,350,789 shares of company stock worth $201,194,382. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

