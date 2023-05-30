Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687,533 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 6.61% of MillerKnoll worth $105,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth about $288,708,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,927,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,709,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,726,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll during the 1st quarter valued at $60,698,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

In other MillerKnoll news, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.61 per share, for a total transaction of $999,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 187,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,498.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Megan Lyon bought 6,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 17,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema bought 60,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.61 per share, with a total value of $999,922.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,498.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MillerKnoll stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.12. 232,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 563,697. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.07 and a 52 week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.47.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $984.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.40 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 3rd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio is 89.29%.

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

