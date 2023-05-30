Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $111,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FCNCA. Tobam purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $650.00 per share, for a total transaction of $152,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,753,550. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $152,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 93,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,753,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $710.04 per share, with a total value of $49,702.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,701.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 543 shares of company stock worth $359,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,261.54. 22,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,765. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,345.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,039.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $855.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FCNCA. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

