Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $118.15 Million Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114,587 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.67% of NCR worth $118,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NCR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of NCR by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $224,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of NCR in the first quarter worth $744,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NCR by 36.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of NCR by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 380,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.97. The company had a trading volume of 170,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,919. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.91. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

