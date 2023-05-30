Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,649,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,055 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.48% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $81,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,204,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,412,000 after acquiring an additional 921,905 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $12,693,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 35.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,139,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,219,000 after acquiring an additional 815,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.53. 406,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,836,191. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.27 and a 12-month high of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Physicians Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

