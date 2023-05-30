Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,982,742 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,439,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,982,742 shares during the quarter. F.N.B. comprises approximately 2.4% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 8.39% of F.N.B. worth $384,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 27.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Shares of FNB traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 379,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,604,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.25 and a 200 day moving average of $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $10.09 and a twelve month high of $14.71.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $416.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

