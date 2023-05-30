Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,416,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,139 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.18% of Black Hills worth $99,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 594.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 63.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.24. 43,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,712. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sidoti cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Hills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Black Hills Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.