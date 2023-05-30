Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 1,432 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

PayPal stock opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. BNP Paribas cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.85.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

