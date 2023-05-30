Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Acquires 650 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 17,322.3% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,495,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,943 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after purchasing an additional 814,403 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,658,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,100,000 after purchasing an additional 760,958 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,299,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,736,000 after purchasing an additional 650,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,021,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,700,000 after buying an additional 430,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $182.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.73, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.51 and its 200 day moving average is $208.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

