Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 486.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,364,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 9.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.10. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.56 and a 12 month high of $86.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.71%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

