Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,420,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Equinix by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 641,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,650,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,390,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Equinix by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $720.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $835.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $781.11.

Equinix Stock Up 3.1 %

EQIX stock opened at $729.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $762.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $711.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $698.48. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.58, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $3.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.47%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total transaction of $37,241.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $1,183,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,906 shares in the company, valued at $9,543,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,899 shares of company stock worth $14,268,740 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

