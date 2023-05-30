Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day moving average of $68.63. The company has a market cap of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

