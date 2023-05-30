Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Has $713,000 Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Humana by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Humana by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 137,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,285,000 after purchasing an additional 77,464 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Truist Financial raised their price target on Humana from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. SVB Securities reduced their target price on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $599.72.

Humana Price Performance

Humana stock opened at $496.60 on Tuesday. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $418.70 and a 52 week high of $571.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $509.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 EPS. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.