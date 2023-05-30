Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.21.

Shares of EL opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.79. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $284.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.