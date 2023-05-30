Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.
Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices
In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
