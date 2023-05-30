Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at $777,111,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,676,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,705 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,846,348 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $248,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,085,692 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $884,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,740 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $127.03 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $127.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMD. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 555,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,712,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Devinder Kumar sold 16,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,542,735.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 555,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,712,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Recommended Stories

