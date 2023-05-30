Gartner (NYSE:IT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.86.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $343.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.90. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total transaction of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares in the company, valued at $858,174.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 1,007 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.29, for a total value of $324,546.03. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,964 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,717.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,893 shares of company stock valued at $3,891,448 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gartner by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

