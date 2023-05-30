Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Short Interest Up 22.4% in May

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,764,500 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 30th total of 5,524,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 67,645.0 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at C$2.60 on Tuesday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of C$1.89 and a 1 year high of C$3.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.77.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of life sciences research products and services. It operates through the following segments: Bio-science Services and Products; Precision Immune-cell Therapy; and Industrial Synthetic Biology Products. The Bio-science Services and Products segment includes life sciences research services, life sciences research catalogue products, and preclinical drug development services.

