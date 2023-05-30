George M. Awad Sells 7,189 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total transaction of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TRU stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.76. 1,196,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,716. The firm has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.69 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.79%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

