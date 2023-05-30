Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Short Interest Up 61.5% in May

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 61.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $39,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,274.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $42,781. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SELF. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the first quarter valued at $79,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Global Self Storage by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.
Global Self Storage Trading Up 0.2 %
Global Self Storage Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.072 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Global Self Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Global Self Storage Company Profile
Global Self Storage, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, and re-development of self-storage properties. It offers personal, outdoor parking, climate controlled, wine, and business storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in Millbrook, NY.
